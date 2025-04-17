Uganda’s Tourism Roars Back: $1.28 Billion Earnings Signal Strong Recovery in 2024

Uganda’s tourism sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience, posting a significant recovery in 2024 with earnings soaring to $1.28 billion (UGX 4.81 trillion), according to the newly released 2024 Tourism Performance Statistics Report by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities. This impressive 25.9% increase in revenue compared to 2023 (US$1.03 billion) underscores a successful shift towards attracting higher-value tourists and signals a strong rebound for the Pearl of Africa’s vital industry.

International tourist arrivals also witnessed substantial growth, climbing by 7.7% to 1,371,895 in 2024, up from 1,274,210 the previous year. This surge in visitors reflects growing global confidence in Uganda as a premier travel destination and puts the country firmly on track for full tourism recovery by the end of 2025.

The recovery was largely fueled by robust growth in arrivals from mainland Africa, which maintained its dominance with an 89.2% share of inbound tourism. Notably, traditional overseas markets also showed renewed interest, with arrivals from the United Kingdom, United States, and India contributing significantly to an 8.9% increase in overseas visitors, reaching 137,411. This modest growth nudged the overseas market share up to 10.1% from 10% in 2023, highlighting the potential of high-spending international tourists.

The report reveals a positive trend in tourist behavior, with the average international visitor spending more (US$125 per day, a rise from US$110) and staying longer (8.7 nights compared to 8.3). This shift towards higher-yield tourism is directly reflected in the impressive growth in earnings.

Tourism’s vital role in Uganda’s economy is further emphasized by its contribution to 16% of the country’s total exports in 2024. While still 10.8% below pre-pandemic levels, the sector has impressively recovered 89.2% of its 2019 performance, showcasing its strong upward trajectory.

Analysis of tourist spending patterns indicates that nearly 80 cents of every shilling went towards key service sectors including accommodation, food and beverages, passenger transport, and travel agency services. This highlights the critical need for continued investment and development within these areas to sustain the sector’s growth and maximize its economic impact.

Emerging markets are also showing significant promise for Uganda’s tourism sector. Canada and Bangladesh recorded remarkable increases in arrivals of 148% and 110%, respectively, signaling a broadening global appeal for Destination Uganda. Tourism experts believe this positive momentum, coupled with growing interest from markets like China, positions Uganda favorably on the global tourism map.

Looking ahead, stakeholders express strong optimism that 2025 will mark the complete rebound of Uganda’s tourism sector to pre-COVID-19 performance. The focus on attracting higher-value tourists and diversifying source markets appears to be paying off, paving the way for a sustainable and prosperous future for Uganda’s tourism industry.