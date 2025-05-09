American Saxophonist Kirk Whalum in Kampala to headline dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival

Kampala is in for a velvety-smooth musical weekend as legendary American saxophonist Kirk Whalum touches down this Thursday ahead of the dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival. If you’ve ever swayed to Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” then you’ve heard Whalum’s soulful sax breathe life into a global anthem. Now, he’s ready to enchant Ugandan audiences once again.

At 66 years young, Whalum isn’t slowing down. The Grammy-winning jazzman, who has collaborated with the likes of Quincy Jones, Jonathan Butler, and Chante Moore, is bringing his signature sound and a full band to the Kampala Serena Hotel this Saturday, May 10.

And he’s just as hyped as we are.

“It is my third time performing in Uganda, but my excitement is fever pitch. I can’t wait to serenade mydfcu fans. Each performance feels brand new to me. Hope to see my fans in large numbers,” Whalum shared with his signature charm.

This isn’t just any concert — it’s a full-blown cultural celebration. Sharing the spotlight will be Uganda’s very own jazz powerhouses: Isaiah Katumwa, Tshaka Mayanja, and the ever-vibrant Black Roots Academy of Soul. Expect a night of musical storytelling that blends global groove with homegrown soul.

Behind the scenes, dfcu Bank is doing more than just setting the stage. Through the dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival, the bank is championing a deeper cause — nurturing Uganda’s arts scene and celebrating community connection through music.

“Music has an extraordinary ability to transcend boundaries and connect people,” says Helena Mayanja, Head – Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at dfcu Bank. “For six decades, dfcu has been driven by a vision of building a community of progress. This festival allows us to celebrate that journey with the Ugandan people.”

Indeed, the festival is a perfect harmony of purpose and entertainment, a nod to dfcu’s 60-year legacy of empowering Ugandans, from business to the arts.

The Stars Are Aligned

Headlining is Kirk Whalum, the smooth sax legend whose gospel-infused jazz has earned

him global respect and 12 Grammy nominations. Sharing the stage are Uganda’s finest:

Isaiah Katumwa, with his rich Afro-jazz fusion,

Tshaka Mayanja, the godfather of Uganda’s jazz scene,

and the electric Black Roots Academy of Soul, young guns who are redefining

modern jazz with African soul

What Makes dfcu Jazz in the Pearl So Special?

It’s more than a concert—it’s also:

A luxury setting at Serena Hotel

Delicious bites and cocktails

A chic networking lounge

Insta-worthy photo zones

New to Jazz? No Problem.

Each set is unique—improvisation is part of the magic.

Feel the rhythm—jazz is meant to be lived.

You don’t need to know every song. Just listen with your heart.

Style Tip:

Smart, smooth, and sophisticated. Jazz fashion is all about making an impression.

Don’t Miss Out!

Grab your crew, polish those dancing shoes, and get your tickets while they’re hot. Early bird general admission goes for UGX 250,000, while a table for 8 is priced at UGX 6,000,000. Tickets are available at selected dfcu branches and online at www.quicket.co.ug

Whether you’re a lifelong jazz lover or a curious newcomer, this is your chance to witness world-class music under the Kampala night sky. The dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival promises an unforgettable evening of rhythm, culture, and connection.

dfcu was established in 1964 as a development finance institution. Over the years dfcu has been associated with many success stories in Uganda’s economy in various sectors including agribusiness, communication, education, health, manufacturing, tourism, real estate, mining, construction, transport, trade and commerce, among others.

