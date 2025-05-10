A New Jazz Tradition Begins: Inside the Inaugural dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival

The serene rooftop terrace of dfcu Bank’s headquarters in Nakasero came alive today with the sounds of anticipation and excitement, as jazz lovers, media personalities, and culture aficionados gathered for a press conference ahead of what promises to be a magical night of music: the dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival.

Set to take place this Saturday at the luxurious Serena Hotel Kampala, the festival is headlined by none other than Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum. Sharing the stage will be Uganda’s very own jazz icon Isaiah Katumwa, a man whose name is now synonymous with world-class jazz experiences across the world.

Whalum, clearly moved by his connection to the Pearl of Africa, reflected on the deeper meaning of performing here. “When I come to Uganda and play jazz music, I feel like I am paying back a debt,” he said. “There’s a different energy, a deeper connection, a sense of coming home. It’s like I’ve become a child again and my eyes wide open with wonder.”

This Saturday, fans can expect not just a concert, but an experience: an elegant blend of smooth jazz, soulful storytelling, and African rhythm, under the stars and against the backdrop of Kampala’s skyline. Also joining the line-up are Tshaka Mayanja and the Black Roots Academy of Soul, adding their own groove to an already electric bill.

At the helm of this musical celebration is dfcu Bank, whose CEO Charles Mudiwa spoke passionately about the power of music to connect people. “In Africa, we don’t just listen to music; we live it. This festival is therefore more than an event; it’s a shared journey,” he said.

Isaiah Katumwa, the festival’s founder and visionary force, has long dreamed of placing Uganda on the global jazz map. With this inaugural festival, that dream inches closer to reality. “The dfcu Jazz in th Pearl Festival is about building a cultural landmark—something that puts Uganda on the world stage as a destination for creativity and elegance.”

Helena Mayanja, dfcu Bank’s Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, emphasized that this is just the beginning. “This is not a one-off celebration,” she noted. “dfcu Jazz in the Pearl will return every year as an annual tradition honouring creativity, musical mastery, and African cultural expression.”

Whether you’re a jazz purist, a casual listener, or just looking for a beautiful night out in the city, the dfcu Jazz in the Pearl festival promises to deliver something unforgettable.

The event kicks off at 6 PM on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Serena Hotel Kampala. Come dressed to impress, ready to sway, and open to the magic of the music.

Meanwhile, dfcu was established in 1964 as a development finance institution. Over the years dfcu has been associated with many success stories in Uganda’s economy in various sectors including agribusiness, communication, education, health, manufacturing, tourism, real estate, mining, construction, transport, trade and commerce, among others.

