UPDF Helicopter Crash-Lands at Mogadishu Airport; Investigations Underway
A helicopter operated by the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) contingent of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) crash-landed at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. local time, as the aircraft was arriving from the Baledogle military airbase.
According to a statement released by AUSSOM, three of the eight personnel on board were immediately rescued following the crash. They have been rushed to the AUSSOM Level II hospital in Mogadishu for urgent medical attention. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate and retrieve the remaining crew and passengers.
While the full extent of casualties is yet to be officially confirmed, early reports from security sources and eyewitnesses indicate fatalities among the eight occupants. The UPDF spokesperson, Major General Felix Kulayigye, later confirmed that five soldiers had died in the crash, while the pilot, co-pilot, and flight engineer survived with serious burns.
The crash, which reportedly occurred about 200 meters from the runway, caused a fire that was quickly contained by emergency responders. Eyewitnesses described hearing a “huge explosion and smoke everywhere” shortly after the helicopter went down.
Aviation authorities have promptly commenced investigations to determine the cause of the accident. AUSSOM has confirmed the incident and pledged to provide more information as it becomes available. Ugandan military officials have already ruled out the possibility of an external attack, suggesting the presence of onboard munitions contributed to the fire.
This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks and challenges faced by peacekeeping missions operating in volatile environments like Somalia. The AUSSOM mission plays a critical role in supporting the Somali government and its security forces in their ongoing efforts to stabilise the country and combat terrorism.
The ongoing investigation will aim to ascertain the precise factors that led to the crash, underscoring the critical importance of adhering to stringent safety protocols in such high-stakes operations. The AUSSOM mission continues its vital work, even as it mourns this tragic loss and awaits the full findings of the inquiry.