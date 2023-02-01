Airtel overhauls old fleet to cut carbon emissions

In its bid to reduce carbon emissions as part of its environmental stewardship goal, Airtel Uganda has started changing its fleet of cars to ensure they are environmentally friendly.

The new fleet of 2022 Toyota Hilux Country Double Cab was chosen because of its low carbon emission in its class.

The retired fleet of cars were 8 years old and nearing the CO2 limits.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Flavia Ntambi, Airtel Uganda’s Human Resource Director said there is need for the telecom company to move teams and other resources in an environmentally friendly manner.

She says that with this new fleet Airtel teams will now be able to service all territories faster and ensure that their services are improving the lives of Ugandans.

Ntambi adds that te new vehicles are more reliable, and efficient hence improving mobility and service delivery. The Traffic and Road Safety Act, 2018, bans the importation of motor vehicles that date 15 years or more from the date of manufacture and puts a 50% environmental levy on a motor vehicle that is nine years old or more due to their threat to the environment.

“It is important that we progressively support the governments and global efforts, in whichever way possible, to minimize the impact of our operations on the environment. We look forward to supporting efforts to expand e-mobility in Uganda as well” Ntambi concluded.

