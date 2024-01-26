Museveni urges prosperity as G77+China summit closes

Leaders at the concluded Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77plus China summits have been urged to foster cooperation and ensure that their citizens are involved in production of goods and services if they are to guarantee affluence and leave nobody behind.

Closing the G77 plus China Summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo, the new chairman of the G77 plus China group and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni stressed that member countries under the global south will only achieve sustainable prosperity by cooperating with each other.

He said this cooperation should be in the areas of involving indigenous citizens in production of goods and services, Intra-Trade and creating linkages between producers and buyers.

Sustainable Prosperity

Museveni stressed the significance of the linkages between the producers and the buyers which include infrastructural developments among member counties.

Citing the cooperation with China as an example where Uganda has been able to construct two power dams that will be producing 900 megawatts, Museveni is optimistic that with such infrastructure linkages, the group of 77 plus China can maximize their potential.

Infrastructure Linkages

Museveni said as the new chair of G77 and China, Uganda is to prioritize the three aspects Production of Goods and Services, Trade and infrastructure development within the group of 77 plus China.

However, Museveni pointed out that attaining the objective of Leaving on Behind and also creation of sustainable prosperity for all will only happen when peace prevails in the NAM and G77 counties.

