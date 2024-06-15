Airtel prides in transforming lives across Africa



Telecommunication giant Airtel has transformed African people and communities through promotion of financial Inclusion.

Lives of individuals, families and communities across Africa have greatly changed over the years after embracing information and Communication technologies offered by the Telecom company.

According to the Airtel Africa 2024 Sustainability Report highlighting progress on the company’s targets, driving financial inclusion for unbanked populations by growing Airtel Money’s customer base to 38 million people is one of the key milestones which has helped people to build opportunities for a better future.

Airtel Africa’s outgoing Group CEO, Segun Ogunsanya, said: “I’m very proud of the strides Airtel Africa has made in advancing our sustainability goals.

While targets are vital to driving change, our mission is much bigger: to transform people’s lives through connectivity, products and services fostering digital and financial inclusion while unlocking the potential of the next generation.”

The Airtel Uganda public relations Manager, David Birungi explains that this is particularly significant for the financial inclusion of women in Africa, who make up 38% of Airtel Money’s customers.

Birungi further pointed out Airtel has managed to advance digital learning across the African Continent through the five-year $57 million partnership with UNICEF, connecting almost 1,200 schools to the internet and providing free access to online educational platforms to thousands of students in 2023/2024.

“The work we are doing with UNICEF in Uganda and across Africa, we are ensuring that the African Children are learning plus many other interventions that we are bringing to the community”-Birungi.

The report further shares progress highlighting the company’s four pillars in driving Business, our people, the community and the environment.

The telecom company is committed to creating a working environment where all employees can achieve their full potential.

“we are continuously deploying green energy as a foot print of our network to ensure that we leave this place a better place”-Birungi noted.

According to this report, there has been increasing workforce and leadership diversity, with 35.4% of new or open leadership roles filled by women, raising the representation of women in senior management to 22.3%, up from 19.5% the previous year.

Through its operations, the Airtel has enhanced diversity and inclusion and advanced female talent through the ‘Women for technology’ programme which benefitted 54 high performing women and resulted in a 21% increase in internal promotions from this group as of 31 March 2024

On business arm

The report shows that the expansion of telecommunications services has helped to support economic growth and development across the continent.

Airtel Africa has grown its customer base to 152.7 million across 14 markets. The Company has attained ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications which demonstrate its compliance with international standards and commitment to data privacy and security.

Access to the 4G network has expanded and reached 70.7% of the population in these markets, a 4.9% increase since 2022/23. Airtel has introduced 5G services, now covering 4.14% of customers, primarily in urban areas to accelerate business.

