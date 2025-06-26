Business
URSB Launches Inaugural Case Digest to Bolster Uganda’s Commercial Justice System
The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) today announced the launch of its inaugural Case Digest, a landmark publication designed to significantly enhance transparency and legal certainty within Uganda’s commercial justice framework. The launch event, held at the URSB headquarters in Kololo, brought together distinguished members of the judiciary, legal practitioners, academia, government representatives, and business leaders.
Guest of Honour, Hon. Justice Mike Chibita, underscored the transformative potential of the digest, stating, “This Case Digest serves as an indispensable resource; a practical compass guiding us toward greater clarity, efficiency, and fairness in the administration of justice, particularly in matters that drive our economy.” Justice Chibita added that the digest arrives at an opportune time, poised to positively impact the business community by promoting predictability, consistency, and confidence in legal frameworks for judges, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers.
The comprehensive digest compiles decisions made by URSB Registrars in their quasi-judicial capacity, covering critical areas such as company matters, intellectual property disputes (including trademark oppositions and copyright objections), and insolvency proceedings. Furthermore, it includes notable court decisions where URSB was a party, establishing a valuable repository of legal precedents.
Rt. Hon. Amb. Canon Francis K. Butagira, Chairman of the URSB Board, highlighted that the digest is more than a mere compilation; it is “a testament to our commitment to transparency, in dispensing commercial justice information, public sensitisation and our commitment to business formalisation and economic development.”
Ms. Mercy K. Kainobwisho, the Registrar General, emphasised the publication’s broader significance, stating, “By documenting these decisions, we are not only promoting transparency but also creating a repository of legal knowledge that will guide practitioners, businesses, scholars, and the public. This Digest will serve as a tool for education, precedent, and the continuous evolution of our legal system.”
Commissioner Legal Services, Ms. Caroline T. Egesa, stressed the practical economic benefits for Uganda, asserting that “legal predictability is not a luxury, but a prerequisite for investment, innovation, and inclusive growth.”
The Case Digest directly addresses uncertainties faced by businesses, offering clear precedents for trademark protection and secured transactions, which are expected to reduce litigation and enhance legal advisory services. For SMEs, innovators, and creditors, the digest provides accessible guidance through URSB’s quasi-judicial functions, offering “justice without robes” that is swifter and more accessible than traditional court proceedings.
URSB has committed to the regular publication and continuous improvement, and expansion of the Case Digest. The bureau encourages active engagement with this resource from all stakeholders, including government agencies, the judiciary, the private sector, and development partners, and invites contributions to future editions.