Johnnie Walker’s ‘She Walks’ Programme Returns to Celebrate Women in Leadership
Johnnie Walker, the renowned whisky brand, is set to host its signature “She Walks Mentorship Programme” this Friday, July 4, at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The event will put a spotlight on the achievements of women in leadership across various sectors
Building on previous successful celebrations for women in media, marketing, and golf, this edition of She Walks will bring together an influential network of trailblazing women from corporate boardrooms to creative industries. The invite-only evening, themed “Purposeful Strides: Scaling Hills in Heels,” promises to be an elegant and inspiring affair, featuring thought-provoking discussions, engaging mentorship opportunities, and celebratory toasts to the strength, resilience, and progress of women.
Ms. Lynda Biribonwa, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, will deliver the keynote address. With over 23 years of experience in environmental, health, and safety leadership, Biribonwa’s career embodies purpose, progress, and a commitment to sustainable development. Her extensive insight into governance, energy, and inclusion makes her an ideal speaker for this celebration of women’s leadership.
Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker Uganda, reiterated the brand’s dedication to fostering spaces where women’s stories are honoured and amplified. “Women have achieved remarkable feats and deserve to be celebrated,” said Kyokunda. “She Walks is about more than just one evening; it’s about creating meaningful conversations and collaborations that push women forward. This Friday will be a night of empowerment, purpose, and raising a glass to the phenomenal women shaping Uganda’s future”.
Kyokunda added that the program aligns with Johnnie Walker’s broader “Society 2030 agenda,” which commits to championing inclusivity, progress, and inspiration through authentic partnerships.
Since its inaugural launch in March last year, which commenced Women’s Month with an electrifying celebration, the She Walks platform has continued to evolve, not only highlighting but also supporting women in their personal and professional journeys.