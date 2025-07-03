Ministry of Water and Environment Spreads Cheer at Sanyu Babies Home

In a heartwarming demonstration of corporate social responsibility, officials from the Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE) today visited Sanyu Babies Home in Mengo, Kampala.

The team delivered much-needed food items, sanitary materials, and essential medical supplies to the home.

This benevolent visit was a key activity leading up to Africa Public Service Day, which will be celebrated on July 1st, 2025, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Leading the MWE delegation was Mrs. Catherine Nassuna, the Undersecretary for Finance and Administration, who was representing the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi.

While handing over the donations, Mrs. Nassuna emphasised the significance of Public Service Day as a crucial opportunity for the Ministry to evaluate its service delivery standards.

She highlighted the importance of ensuring that government services reach the most vulnerable members of society, particularly children. “We have come to make these children feel the environment, care, and compassion,” she stated, adding that “these items improve the children’s hygiene, sanitation, and general well-being.”

The donated items directly reflect the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Notably, the contributions align with Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), Goal 2 (Zero Hunger), and Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being), among others.

Mrs. Nassuna was accompanied by several other distinguished ministry officials, including Mr. Godfrey Ezati, Assistant Commissioner for Human Resources; Mrs. Grace Atebat, Assistant Commissioner for Accounts Department; and Mrs. Jackie Sandrah Ongom, Principal Human Resource Officer.

Mrs. Nalwanga Christine, the Administrator of Sanyu Babies Home, expressed profound gratitude to the Ministry for their gesture of love, care, and compassion. “Now that the Ministry of Water and Environment officials are here, our hope has been restored,” she shared.

Prior to this visit, the Ministry also participated in a soccer gala as part of the Africa Public Service Day celebrations, reaching the quarter-finals.

Looking ahead, the Ministry is set to showcase its innovations and programs on Monday, July 7th, during an exhibition focused on service delivery awareness and the implementation of the National Resistance Movement’s Manifesto.

Comments

comments