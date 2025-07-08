Crime and Security
Entebbe Rocked by Double Murder, Police Investigate Suspected Aggravated Robbery
The community of Entebbe Municipality is reeling from a shocking incident of double murder and suspected aggravated robbery that occurred on July 6, 2025. David Mutaaga, 69, and his wife, Deborah Florence Mutaaga, 62, were found fatally stabbed in their residence in Lugonjo Nakiwogo Cell.
Police were alerted to a suspected attack at the couple’s home on Saturday. According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer Kampala Metropolitan Police, preliminary examinations at the scene revealed that both victims had sustained fatal stab wounds.
The territorial police in Entebbe Division have launched a thorough investigation into the heinous crime. Crime scene investigators have meticulously collected evidence and documented the scene, with several exhibits of evidential value recovered for forensic analysis.
“Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect(s),” stated ASP Owoyesigyire. “We condemn this act in the strongest terms and wish to reassure the public that we are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.”
The brutal murder of the elderly couple, who are reported to have recently returned to Uganda for retirement after living abroad for over 30 years, has left the community in profound shock and fear. Residents are calling for increased vigilance and police patrols in the area.
The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the City Mortuary at Mulago, Kampala, for postmortem examination as investigations continue. While the motive behind the gruesome attack remains unclear, police are pursuing all leads, with aggravated robbery being a primary suspicion.
Police are working tirelessly to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring those responsible to book. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The police urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.