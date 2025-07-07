Crime and Security
Gen. Muhoozi Vows to Combat Torture by Security Forces Ahead of 2026 Polls
General Muhoozi, a prominent figure (assuming his full title or role is not explicitly stated as Minister of Internal Affairs in your original text, I’ll keep it general to avoid making assumptions), has acknowledged the persistent issue of torture perpetrated by some security operatives, particularly during periods of political tension. His remarks, made during the commemoration of the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on July 3 in Kampala, come amidst continued outcries from Civil Society Organisations and the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) regarding human rights abuses.
Gen. Muhoozi emphasized that the government is taking deliberate steps to address these violations, reiterating President Yoweri Museveni’s consistent condemnation of torture as a commitment to upholding the dignity and rights of every Ugandan, not mere rhetoric. He urged all citizens, especially security personnel, to comply with the law and avoid abusing their powers.
“If we all do what we are supposed to do, we shall have free and peaceful elections,” Gen. Muhoozi stated, adding, “But all actors must play their part, not just the security forces. The public also has rights and responsibilities under the electoral laws.”
Addressing longstanding concerns about the conduct of security officers during elections, Gen. Muhoozi reassured the public that efforts are underway to train personnel in professionalism, discipline, and human rights compliance in anticipation of the 2026 polls.
Mr Julius Mucunguzi, spokesperson for the Electoral Commission (EC), reinforced the commission’s commitment to ensuring a free and fair electoral process. He clarified the EC’s role as a neutral arbiter. “The Commission does not vote, does not field candidates, and and is not the police,” Mr. Mucunguzi explained. “We are simply a referee ensuring that Ugandans can freely exercise their mandate, knowing that all power belongs to the people of Uganda.”
Human rights organizations have consistently documented a pattern of torture and other abuses, especially during elections, a point highlighted by Mr. Mucunguzi, who stressed that elections are not a battlefield. The pronouncements from both Gen. Muhoozi and the Electoral Commission signal a concerted effort to improve electoral conduct and uphold human rights as Uganda approaches its next general elections.