Fearful Egali Criminals: Bastards Kids of Policemen

A Gali is a new word describing deadly young criminals. gang up in groups and ride the area and brutalize people beating up everyone, snatch away people’s belongs and disappear among the public.

These vandals are not well-educated. They are not from rich families; and in most case, are children in most cases have been bought up by single mothers. All are from the city ghettos, which periodically create its unruly youth; they are a menace to society.

The most dangerous, groups that brutalize pedestrians on the Kampala streets come from Kibuli, in the zones of; Kirombe, Lubuga , Rurembo, Kanakulya, Okirigi, kisugu, Namuwongo, Nabisalu and Katwe Kinyoro. What makes these youth more deadly is that the majority have never known their biological fathers. The forensic study in these geo-areas indicates that their fathers were Police officers who used to sleep at the Nsambya Police Barracks, serving in different City Police stations.

These Police officers were transferred to different parts of Uganda in the routine Police transfers; and they left single ladies with pregnancies, without enough finances to take them to schools.

Elementary research about the genesis of these deadly Gali Criminal Gangs, shows that in all areas in Kampala where they come to stage vandalism, beating up innocent people, there are nearby brothels, where commercial sex workers thrive. Remembered that commercial sex in Uganda is crime in Penal Code, but every time Uganda Police try to enforce the law, they only arrest the women, and no men.

In Kampala metropolitan areas, these criminal gangsters target motorists who are caught up in traffic jams. Their aim is to snatch their handset mobile phones. On every national event, such as the New Year celebrations at Mengo Nkuka, the annual Namugongo Martyrs’ Day, or big event like a football match at Nambole stadium, they must be doing rehearsals on how to strike their victims and then how to vanish into the general public when the authority want to arrest them.

These fearful criminal gangsters have been hired by fraudsters in land wrangles. And it is on record that ever since land buyers started going to rural areas, especially in Buganda Region, the fraudsters pay these gangsters to escort them to evict people from their traditional homes. It indicates that each individual is paid an estimate of UGX. 30,000/- to 50,000/-, per day to play the role of bodyguards.

Our naive politicians have been hiring these criminals to hype their political strategies such as creating momentum, protecting their votes on polling stations, and the like. By and large, these fearful gangsters are a time bomb in the making. They are generated by the lack of jobs that affects the big proportion of the current youth population in the country. Too, they are from irresponsible fathers are who put into pregnancy the poor girls in the ghettoes. And the result is that a problem of national proportions is created on the streets of Kampala City.

