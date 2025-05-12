Kampala Creme unveils new faces for third season

Kampala Creme, the reality TV show taking Ugandans by storm, returns on June 1 with its third season.

Spiced with competition and drama, the show returns with three new faces ready to share captivating storylines, emotional struggles, relationships, ambitions, and conflicts.

According to Judithian Namazzi, Kampala Creme’s Content Director, the third season is filled with powerful stories of ambition, sisterhood, and self-discovery. “It’s real, it’s raw, and it’s unapologetically Ugandan,” she said

Among the new faces is Umrah Murungi, a TV host, fashionista, and lifestyle content creator who says the show will give her fans a chance to see her true self beyond the social media posts.

“This is a very big opportunity for me to put out what I don’t put out on social media. It’s not acting, it’s being okay with showing your lifestyle on TV,” she said

Joining her are Sheena Holm, a socialite and entrepreneur, and Prima Kardashi, also an entrepreneur. The trio will share the screen with returning cast members Zahara Toto and Mami Deb.

