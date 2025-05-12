Mr. Lee’s partner identified, not Nabatanzi!

B2C’s Mugisha Richard, popularly known as Mr. Lee, has finally put an end to long-standing rumours linking him to TV host and actress Diana Nabatanzi.

Over the weekend, the artist took to his WhatsApp status to post a heartfelt message celebrating the mother of his children on Mother’s Day.

In the message that surprised many social media in-laws, Mr. Lee shared photos of Kirabo Agnes, a Luweero MP aspirant, along with the caption:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my Bess, the one who made me a proud dad. May God give you life to see Hanks and Nyunyu’s great-grandchildren,”

He also used the opportunity to rally support for Kirabo in the upcoming elections, encouraging the people of Luweero to back her.

Mr. Lee’s post has sparked mixed reactions online. Some online in-laws are questioning who started the rumour about him and Nabatanzi, while others are wondering why certain artists only make their relationships public when their partners enter politics.

