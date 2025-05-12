Connect with us
Ministry of health

Mr. Lee’s partner identified, not Nabatanzi!

Entertainment

Mr. Lee’s partner identified, not Nabatanzi!

Published on

B2C’s Mugisha Richard, popularly known as Mr. Lee, has finally put an end to long-standing rumours linking him to TV host and actress Diana Nabatanzi.

Over the weekend, the artist took to his WhatsApp status to post a heartfelt message celebrating the mother of his children on Mother’s Day.

In the message that surprised many social media in-laws, Mr. Lee shared photos of Kirabo Agnes, a Luweero MP aspirant, along with the caption:

“Happy Mother’s Day to my Bess, the one who made me a proud dad. May God give you life to see Hanks and Nyunyu’s great-grandchildren,”

He also used the opportunity to rally support for Kirabo in the upcoming elections, encouraging the people of Luweero to back her.

Mr. Lee’s post has sparked mixed reactions online. Some online in-laws are questioning who started the rumour about him and Nabatanzi, while others are wondering why certain artists only make their relationships public when their partners enter politics.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

Manday Akol Amazima: Ibanda South – the constituency to watch come 2026
By May 6, 2025

Columnists

Monday Akol Amazima: Terego Warms Up to Swede-based Jadribo
By May 6, 2025

Columnists

Newest Scammers in Town Using Airtel Brand
By May 6, 2025

Columnists

A fusion of Tradition and Global influence; Unpacking The Cultural Relevance of Jazz to Uganda and Ugandan Music
By April 24, 2025

Columnists

USA Needs New Thinking On National Defense
By April 18, 2025

solar

Advertisement
To Top