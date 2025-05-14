Connect with us
No Bad Blood Between Mikie Wine’s Baby Mamas

Published on

It seems the days of co-wives clashing and resenting each other’s children may be behind us, at least for some. Just like we saw musician Rema Namakula and Minister Phiona Nyamutooro sharing smiles and posing for pictures in a show of unity, another example comes from singer Mikie Wine’s ex-partner, Shazney Khan.

On Mother’s Day, Shazney, who does not currently live with her children, shared a heartfelt video of herself playing with them. She captioned the post: “These little humans made me who I am. Happy Mother’s Day,”

The post drew a mix of reactions, including one comment that hinted at tension regarding her children living with Mikie Wine’s current partner. The commenter wrote: “That other woman has been busy posting your children. Keep praying for them. I hope she doesn’t bewitch them because they’re always with her,”

In response, Shazney quickly shut down the negativity and stood in defense of her children’s stepmother.

“Oh gosh, not all stepmoms are bad, guys. And there is no bad blood between us because of a man,” she replied.

Her response has been praised by followers as a sign of maturity and emotional growth proving that a woman can move on with respect and embrace peaceful co-parenting.

