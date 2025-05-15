Connect with us
Why Tiwa Savage, Karole Kasita collaboration hasn’t happened yet

Songbird Karole Kasita has shed light on why her much-anticipated collaboration with the queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, is yet to be released.

“We called her yesterday and she didn’t pick up. But I know it’s going to happen,” she said during an interview on Galaxy FM.

Tiwa Savage had expressed interest in working with the Nkuba Yaka singer back in 2022, during a press conference ahead of her Tiwa Savage Live in Kampala concert. When comedian Salvador asked which Ugandan artist she would like to collaborate with, Tiwa replied:

 “If the logistics are sorted and all expenses covered, there’s no reason I wouldn’t do a song with her (Karole),”

Despite the ongoing communication challenges, Karole remains optimistic that the collaboration will eventually come to life.

