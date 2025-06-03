Maurice Kirya Inspires Graduates at International School of Uganda

Celebrated Ugandan musician Maurice Kirya has urged the youths to embrace change, follow curiosity and not be afraid of failure. He said this during his speech at the International School of Uganda’s graduation ceremony at Lubowa, over the weekend.

Known for blending Afro-soul with thoughtful lyricism, Kirya reflected on his own unlikely journey to music success.

“I didn’t know I would end up being a musician. I come from a background where everything I am today was just a dream. Even thinking about it felt embarrassing,” he said

He shared how his early struggles, writing embarrassing songs and forgetting lyrics on stage, shaped not only his career but his character. “But I laughed it off and most importantly, I learned,”

“It’s okay to try something new. It’s okay to be curious. You can be a filmmaker on Monday, a tech innovator on Tuesday, and a poet by Wednesday. You’re allowed to change your mind. What matters is that you keep learning and keep growing.”

His message emphasised resilience and self-exploration as keys to navigating life beyond graduation. “When something doesn’t go your way, don’t be afraid to laugh about it, that’s how you stay grounded and bold enough to move to the next dream and the next challenge,” he emphasised

Besides being a songwriter and musician, Maurice Kirya is an actor, entrepreneur, and humanitarian.

