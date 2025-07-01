Pastor Wilson Bugembe Drops “Ayi Mukama” Video, Announces 20-Year Music Ministry Celebration

Renowned gospel singer and pastor, Wilson Bugembe, has once again stirred hearts with the release of the music video for his new single, “Ayi Mukama”. The soul-stirring track is a passionate prayer for divine guidance and blessings, layered with Bugembe’s unmistakable vocals and spiritual depth.

Produced by Blot Lion, Ayi Mukama delivers a heartfelt message of faith and surrender to God, themes that have long defined Bugembe’s music ministry. The newly released visuals, directed by Patrick Miles, mirror the song’s emotional and spiritual gravity. Sweeping shots of worship scenes, nature, and acts of compassion create a captivating visual journey that elevates the message of hope and divine connection.

“This song is a personal conversation with God,” Bugembe said during the release. “We all go through moments where we just say, ‘Ayi Mukama, help me.’ I want people to know that they are not alone.”

The release comes as Bugembe prepares for a grand gospel celebration on August 8, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The event, expected to draw thousands of worshippers and fans, will not only feature live performances but also mark a significant career milestone, 20 years of gospel music ministry.

From the Streets to the Stage

Bugembe’s journey from street life to global gospel influence remains one of Uganda’s most inspirational stories. His music, often drawn from personal experiences of struggle and redemption, has won him a loyal following and cemented his status as a trailblazer in East African gospel.

Songs like Kani, Komawo Ekibi, and Bilibabitya continue to resonate with listeners across generations, earning him accolades and admiration beyond church walls.

Here is the video

As anticipation builds for the August celebration, Bugembe is promising a powerful night of praise, worship, and testimonies.

“I want this to be more than a concert. It’s a night to thank God for the journey from the streets to the pulpit, and for every soul the music has touched,” he shared.

