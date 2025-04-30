Celebrating Uganda’s Women Nation Builders: dfcu Bank and Nation Media Group launch Season 7 of dfcu Rising Woman Initiative.

dfcu Bank, in partnership with Monitor Publications Limited has officially launched Season 7 of the dfcu Rising Woman Initiative, a national campaign aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs with the knowledge, networks, and resources they need to thrive.

Launched at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, the 2025 edition builds on the Initiative’s legacy of uplifting over 60,000 women in person and reaching more than one million virtually since 2018. The campaign continues to be one of Uganda’s most influential platforms for women-led business transformation.

In her address, the main guest at the event, Dr. Victoria Sekitoleko, former Minister of Agriculture and renowned leadership mentor, reflected on the transformative power of opportunity:

“I was born in a time when society had very clear—and often limiting—expectations for girls. Fortunately, I had parents who believed in the power of education, even for a girl. Because of them, I built skills, confidence, and a voice that carried me from our family farm to national and global leadership.”

“This is why dfcu Bank’s Rising Woman Initiative resonates so deeply with me. It recognises women as central drivers of Uganda’s economic transformation and offers them the tools and community they need to rise.”

Declaring the 7th edition officially open, she called on women entrepreneurs to “invest in yourself and your fellow businesswomen…because every step forward you take is a legacy for Uganda.”

In her keynote address, Winnie Awino, a partner at S&L Advocates, spoke on the importance of Safeguarding Business Legacy, were she shared practical steps and strategies for over 100 businesswomen who attended the event.

Her presentation covered several topic, including legal structures for building a business as well as future-proofing personal and business estates. She encouraged guests to future-proof their personal and business assets.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Gudula Naiga Basaza, Chairperson of the dfcu Women Business Advisory Council, emphasised the institution’s long-standing commitment to women. “Women are the backbone of Uganda. They are nurturers of families, transformers of communities, and key drivers of economic growth. From market stalls to corporate boardrooms, their impact is profound. dfcu Rising Woman exists to amplify their stories,” she said.

She highlighted how dfcu became Uganda’s first bank to offer a women-focused banking proposition in 2007, through its Women in Business (WiB) Program—long before gender-lens investing became a global trend. The dfcu WiB Program has since grown into a dynamic ecosystem offering:

Tailored financial solutions

Business training and advisory

Legal and leadership coaching

B2B linkages and exposure

Media profiling and mentorship

“This year’s dfcu Rising Woman edition delivers all that and more and our message to Uganda’s women entrepreneurs is clear: Let’s Go Further Together,” she added.

According to Doreen Atuheire, Head of Women in Business at dfcu Bank, this year’s campaign is more ambitious and impact-driven than ever:

5 Regional Trainings

Business Proposal Competition with UGX 30 million in prize money

Rising Woman Expo

Awards Gala

All-Expenses-Paid Mentorship Trip

“We’re not just funding businesses; we’re investing in ambition, resilience, and leadership. To every woman who dares to dream and build, dfcu believes in you,” she affirmed.

Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura, the Head of Broadcasting at National Media Group, noted the media company’s commitment to furthering the socioeconomic growth of women through its programming and partnerships. She also spoke of the role played by media platforms in profiling and increasing the visibility of women entrepreneurs and their businesses. “This initiative allows women to grow their networks and reach bigger markets, which boosts their income and grows their businesses.”

Eligibility and Participation: Participation is free. Women-led businesses must meet the following criteria:

At least 50% female ownership

At least 30% of women in leadership or staff positions

Founded and actively led by a woman

(Note: Previous Rising Woman winners are ineligible to resubmit.)

