Finance and Banking
KCB Bank Uganda Launches “Kyaddala ne KCB” Campaign to Ignite Saving Culture and Financial Wellness
KCB Bank Uganda has embarked on a dynamic 120-day nationwide campaign, “Kyaddala ne KCB” (meaning “Truly with KCB”), designed to significantly boost customer engagement, promote financial wellness, and cultivate a robust culture of saving across Uganda. The initiative, which officially commenced on Thursday, July 4, 2025, underscores KCB Bank’s commitment to delivering tangible value to Ugandans through accessible savings and digital banking solutions.
The campaign aims to not only reward existing loyal customers but also to attract new ones, instilling a more savings-oriented mindset throughout the country. This move comes at a crucial time as Uganda continues its journey towards enhanced financial inclusion and economic stability.
“As a bank for the people, we are investing in a future where saving becomes a lifestyle,” stated Sheila Awori, Acting Head of Marketing and Communications for KCB Bank Uganda, during the campaign launch. She outlined the straightforward participation criteria: “To join this campaign, new customers simply need to open a KCB account, deposit 100,000 Ugandan shillings or more, and sustain weekly deposits of that amount.”
Existing customers are equally encouraged to participate by maintaining weekly deposits of at least 100,000 shillings in their accounts. Awori emphasized that consistent and increased savings will directly enhance customers’ chances of winning valuable monthly rewards through draws. The “Kyaddala ne KCB” campaign is open to all Ugandans aged 18 and older with a valid national ID.
The incentive structure is designed to motivate consistent saving at various levels. Weekly top depositors at each branch will receive instant KCB-branded merchandise. Looking further ahead, regional monthly prizes will include practical rewards such as shopping vouchers and support for school fees, directly addressing common household needs.
The “Kyaddala ne KCB” campaign will culminate in a highly anticipated grand draw in October 2025. This final draw promises life-changing prizes for top savers, including a plot of land from Bakaima Real Estate Agents, an electric bike complete with comprehensive insurance, a cow, and a variety of KCB-branded items.
Transparency and fairness are central to the campaign’s integrity. Winners will be selected through random draws meticulously overseen by the KCB Audit team. Notifications will be sent promptly via SMS, calls from the official KCB Contact Centre (0800311411), and through KCB Uganda’s official social media channels, ensuring that winners are informed through legitimate channels.
Beyond individual incentives, the campaign also extends its benefits to collective savings efforts. The first 100 investment clubs and SACCOs that register for KCB Simba Invest will receive free registration. Furthermore, a significant boost awaits the first 50 of these registered groups, as their initial account balances will be doubled, providing a strong foundation for their collective financial goals.
Awori concluded by reaffirming that the “Kyaddala ne KCB” campaign deeply embodies the bank’s core values, aiming to delight customers and demonstrate that the path to financial wellness can be genuinely rewarding. “This campaign is about financial discipline and showing our customers that KCB values them and is committed to accompanying them on this journey,” she stated, highlighting the bank’s dedication to fostering long-term financial stability for its customers across Uganda.