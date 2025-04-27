Da Agent Swears Off Stage Sisters: Says Musician Romances Are a No-Go!

Kampala’s very own lyrical sharpshooter, Ivan Wabwire, better known as Da Agent, has dropped a truth bomb hotter than a Kampala street food vendor’s chilli sauce. Forget harmonious duets and backstage cuddles, folks! The “Tewepima Nange” hitmaker has officially declared himself done with the idea of striking a romantic chord with any fellow musician.

Young Da Agent once harboured dreams of a melodic match, picturing himself harmonising not just on stage but also in the realms of romance. However, like a song that hits a sour note, his perspective has drastically changed over the years.

“Back then, I used to admire falling in love with female musicians, but I am no longer interested,” Da Agent confessed, seemingly having witnessed enough backstage drama to fill a whole album. “I can’t date someone in the limelight. If you see me dating someone doing music, that’s just a lie!” he emphatically stated, practically drawing a line in the sand with a drum roll.

And why the sudden change of heart? Well, Da Agent didn’t hold back, pointing a finger – perhaps rhythmically – at event promoters. He alleges these smooth-talking maestros of ceremonies have a knack for whispering sweet nothings (and maybe more?) into the ears of female artists, hinting at a backstage free-for-all that would make a groupie blush. Ouch! Sounds like the after-party scene is more scandalous than we imagined.

But fear not, potential suitors! Da Agent isn’t planning on becoming a lonely lyrical genius. He has a clear vision of his ideal partner, and fame ain’t part of the equation. He’s on the hunt for someone who prefers quiet evenings over flashing lights, someone who can groove to the rhythm of his life without needing their own spotlight. He wants understanding, harmony, and a relationship that isn’t constantly battling the temptations of the entertainment industry.

So, ladies of Kampala, if you’re more into quiet admiration than red carpet appearances, and if you can handle the unpredictable life of a celebrated rapper, Da Agent might just be looking for your kind of tune. As for the female artists of Uganda? Well, it looks like they’ll have to find their romantic duets elsewhere!