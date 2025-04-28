Former Gagamel Soldier Denzo Omukambwe Unleashes Fiery Attack on Bebe Cool!

The Ugandan music scene is buzzing this evening after former Gagamel crew member, singer Denzo Omukambwe, launched a scathing attack on his former boss, the self-proclaimed “Big Size” himself, Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool!

Denzo, clearly fired up, is questioning Bebe Cool’s audacious claims of wielding control over what music gets airplay in Uganda. This all ignited after Bebe Cool reportedly boasted during a live TikTok session about his supposed influence, stating he could dictate which songs grace the airwaves of local TVs and radio stations.

“Where does he get the authority to claim that he can control the music played on radios and TVs? Is he the God of the music industry?” Denzo passionately questioned, clearly unimpressed by Bebe Cool’s assertions of being best buddies with DJs, show hosts, and even the big bosses at media houses. Ouch!

But Denzo wasn’t stopping there. The “Big Mouth By Far” singer threw down the gauntlet, daring Bebe Cool to a full-blown music battle! Talk about throwing shade! Denzo confidently asserted his superior talent, declaring, “Musically, I’m much better than him. I dare him to a competition. I want reggae because I will crush him when it comes to dancehall. After all, his voice is off now. I dare him to a battle, and I’ve waited for it for a very long time.” It sounds like these two have some serious history!

Adding another layer to this explosive situation, Denzo revealed that fellow musician Omulangira Nduasi was the one who advised him to leave Gagamel, alleging that Bebe Cool was paying him a paltry Shs 50,000. Fifty thousand shillings? That’s barely enough for a decent plate of Rolex these days!

It seems like Denzo Omukambwe has been holding onto these feelings for a while, especially considering his six-year hiatus from performing after leaving Gagamel. Is this the beginning of a major industry feud? Will Bebe Cool respond to these fiery accusations and the bold music battle challenge? We’ll be keeping our ears to the ground for the next developments in this unfolding saga! Stay tuned for more sizzling updates from the Kampala music scene!

Comments

comments