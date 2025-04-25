Whispers in the Wind: Did Family Feud Silence Bobi Wine and Ssenyonyi at Major Kazoora’s Burial?

The normally bustling political scene took a somber turn yesterday in Rutooma, Kashari, as mourners gathered to lay Retired Major John Kazoora to rest. However, even in grief, political undercurrents swirled, leaving many wondering: what really happened when Bobi Wine and Joel Ssenyonyi were denied the chance to address the crowd?

JK Kazoora, the late Major’s son and a well-known media personality, has since issued a public apology via X, thanking the opposition leaders for their attendance but acknowledging their silence. “My brothers @HEBobiwine @JoelSsenyonyi thank you for coming to send off our father Major John Kazoora. You were not given chance to speak to the youth but I think you saw the love from Kashari Rutooma.”

But this seemingly straightforward apology has sparked a flurry of speculation. Insiders are buzzing with theories, suggesting that the “oversight” was far from accidental.

“It wasn’t just a simple mistake,” a source close to the family whispered, requesting anonymity. “There are long-standing tensions within the Kazoora family regarding political affiliations. Some family members are deeply entrenched in the ruling party, while others sympathize with the opposition. Allowing Bobi Wine and Ssenyonyi to speak would have been seen as a blatant political statement, one that some relatives were determined to prevent.”

Another source, a local resident who attended the burial, claimed that there was a palpable tension in the air. “You could feel the unease. There were whispers and side-glances when Bobi Wine and Ssenyonyi arrived. It was clear that some people were not happy to see them there.”

Adding fuel to the fire, social media is now alight with speculation, with many questioning whether JK Kazoora’s apology was genuine or merely a damage control exercise. Some are even suggesting that the media personality was pressured into issuing the statement.

“It’s a shame,” commented one X user. “Even in death, politics overshadows everything. These leaders came to pay their respects, and they were silenced. What kind of respect is that?”

The incident has reignited the ongoing debate about the politicization of funerals in Uganda, where even solemn occasions are often used as platforms for political maneuvering. As the dust settles in Rutooma, one thing is clear: the silence of Bobi Wine and Joel Ssenyonyi has spoken volumes, leaving many to wonder about the hidden dramas unfolding behind the scenes.