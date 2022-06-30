U.S R&B star R. Kelly jailed for 30years for sex abuses

American singer and song writer Robert Sylvester Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his celebrity status to sexually abuse children and women.

The R&B artist, 55, was convicted last September in New York of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes.

His lawyers say he will appeal.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly said the celebrity had used sex as a weapon, forcing his victims to do unspeakable things and saddling some with sexually transmitted diseases.

Kelly rose to super stardom in the 90s and early 2000s for his songs such as ‘I believe I can fly’.

