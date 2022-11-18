Former DP President General Ssemogerere dead

The Former President General of the Democratic Party Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere has died. Sources say that Dr. Ssemogerere has been unwell for some time, and died at his home in Rubaga, aged 90.

Tributes started to flow in praising the late for his contribution towards the development of Uganda.

Dr. Livingstone Ssewanyana, a renowned human rights activist praised the late Ssemogerere as an epitome of peace and justice.

Dr. Ssewanyana said through his twitter account that: “We are greatly saddened by the death of Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere. He was an epitome of peace, truth and social justice. His qualities speak to speak to none: humble, respectful, knowledgeable, scholarly and visionary. Rest in peace our beloved role model.”

Fellow learned friend and Kabaka Mutebi’s legal advisor David F.K Mpanga added to Ssewanyana’s testimony for the late Ssemogerere as a peacemaker saying:

“I had the privilege of drinking from the well of his wisdom. I admired his intellect and humility. Blessed are the peacemakers!”

The President of Uganda’s leading Opposition Party the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine also eulogized Ssemogerere saying: “Today is a very dark day. Words cannot describe this loss. Mzee Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere stands tall amongst the giants of history. May his legacy live forever.”

Former FDC President and four time presidential contender Dr. Kizza Besigye showered the late Ssemogerere with more praises when he said the late was Uganda’s leading icon of struggle for democracy &good governance.

Besigye wrote on his twitter account that: “Uganda’s leading icon of struggle for democracy &good governance has gone to rest! Never rested; never got discouraged; never got bitter; never lost his gentle smile…till this morning. What a loss at a most demanding time! Our thoughts & prayers are with his family &friends.”

