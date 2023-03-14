Connect with us
Total shock; Public reacts to Nabagereka’s twins secret

Pictures of the twin princesses Jade and Jasmin when they were 10 years old. On the right is the photo of the book cover of Nnaabagereka’s autobiography set for release Mar 23, 2023


Many Ugandans are still holding their breath at the revelation that Buganda’s queen Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda has 12-year old twin daughters with the Kabaka.

The best-kept secret came into the public limelight through the soon-to-be published autobiography ( a book authored by the Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda herself.)

The highly anticipated book titled: The Nabagereka of Buganda Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata, is being published by by Dr. Dennis Sempebwa and Eagle ‘s wings press and is set to hit the bookshops and online stores next week March 23, 2023.

Those who’ve read the book quote the Nabagereka as saying that: “I was blessed with two more girls Jade Nakato and Jasmin Babirye born in Kampala. They are two amazing kids, mostly happy and passionate about people, which at their age I find astounding..”

Nabagereka says she had the twins blessing on December 6, 2010 in Kampala.

Members of the public have mostly reacted with expressions of total shock, especially about the fact that the Buganda royal family has managed to keep a secret for 12 long years.

Even journalists like Abubaker were left speechless

