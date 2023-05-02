Minister Charles Engola shot dead by own bodyguard, police starts investigations

The state minister of state for Labour, employment and industrial relations Rtd. Col. Charles Okello Engola has been gunned down by his bodyguard.

Police said the minister’s home guard identified as Wilson Sabiiti, pulled the trigger, but also later shot himself dead.

Police issued a statement saying they had opened investigations into the motive of Sabiiti’s rage.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said: “The bodyguard fired multiple shots at close range and killed the Hon. Minister as he was entering in his official vehicle. He died at the scene.

“The suspect also shot and wounded the ADC, Lt. Ronald Otim, before fleeing to Kyanja trading center on foot, where he entered into a salon and shot himself dead.

“The motive of the murder has not yet been established. The investigation is currently in the early stages of review, with CID and forensic experts, already documenting the scene. The DIGP and a team of Directors have visited the scene and extended heartfelt condolences to the immediate family, friends and relatives.

Reports indicate however that while at the saloon, the guard complained he had spent years without being paid.

