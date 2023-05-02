Connect with us
Ministry of health

Minister Charles Engola shot dead by own bodyguard, police starts investigations

News

Minister Charles Engola shot dead by own bodyguard, police starts investigations

Published on

Minister Sam Engola

RIP Minister Charles Engola

The state minister of state for Labour, employment and industrial relations Rtd. Col. Charles Okello Engola has been gunned down by his bodyguard.

Police said the minister’s home guard identified as Wilson Sabiiti, pulled the trigger, but also later shot himself dead.

Police issued a statement saying they had opened investigations into the motive of Sabiiti’s rage.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said: “The bodyguard fired multiple shots at close range and killed the Hon. Minister as he was entering in his official vehicle. He died at the scene.

“The suspect also shot and wounded the ADC, Lt. Ronald Otim, before fleeing to Kyanja trading center on foot, where he entered into a salon and shot himself dead.

“The motive of the murder has not yet been established. The investigation is currently in the early stages of review, with CID and forensic experts, already documenting the scene. The DIGP and a team of Directors have visited the scene and extended heartfelt condolences to the immediate family, friends and relatives.

Reports indicate however that while at the saloon, the guard complained he had spent years without being paid.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Isa Senkumba

Is blood still thicker than water?
By October 24, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Why a few Ugandans can afford the luxury of celebrating Independence Day
By October 12, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Uganda@60: It’s a story of shared dreams and struggles
By October 9, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Is it FAIR to present the dead before a public court?
By September 7, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

About Uganda, the drunken Nation!
By September 6, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top