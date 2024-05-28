Ssekikubo’s motion faces hurdles from fellow NRM MPs

The movers of the motion to cause removal of the four Parliamentary Commissioners led by Lwemiyaga country MP Theodore Ssekikubo have reported steady progress in their endeavour to collectim 177 signatures to start the process.

Without mentioning the actual numbers of signatures attained so far, Ssekikubo said despite efforts to demobilize members not to sign the motion, his team has already attained more than half the number of signatures required for Parliament to be recalled from recess to debate the matter.

What you should know is that we are beyond halfway the required number of 177 signatures, I may not tell you the exact number because as you are seeing signatures are already coming in, I may not tell you, but we are moving on well, in spite of all they (de-campaigners) are doing. And I want to thank those members who have stood their ground”.

Ssekikubo castigated Kibuku County MP Herbert Tom Kinobere who is alleged to using social media to ask NRM MPs not to sign the motion on grounds that the party resolved not to support the motion targeting the backbenchers’ commissioners Solomon Silwany, Esther Afonyochan, Prossy Mbabazi, and Mathias Mpuuga from office.

Ssekikubo says the commissioners are using all underhand methods to frustrate this process to the extent of forging X (formerly Twitter) accounts in his names and those of his colleagues that moved the motion to trash their reputation as a way to discredit the entire accountability exercise.

He vehemently dismissed allegations that he had been bankrolled to fight these four commissioners and eventually take on the speaker of parliament Annet Anita Among. Ssekikubo says his reputation is well known in the fight against corruption and his consistent call for accountability.

He said that the NRM parliamentary caucus vice chairperson, Hon Kinobere has been sending out a message telling the NRM members not to sign the motion and I have answered him back, wondering whether it is an NRM resolution.

“Do we (NRM Party) condone corruption? Where did we sit? Hon Kinobere, why are you dragging in the NRM, the party chairman President Museveni, the government chief whip, why are you dragging them into this matter, this is very sad”-Ssekikubo noted.

Meanwhile, flanked by Aringa South County MP Yorke Odria Alioni, Ssekikubo bragged that this call for accountability is being fronted by members of the ruling NRM Party while many of the opposition members have not come out in big numbers as anyone would expect.

He further called on voters across the country to task their representatives in parliament to sign the motion as a move aimed at fighting corruption which undermines service provision for the ordinary Ugandan.

