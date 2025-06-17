News
Crested Cranes Roar Back with Dominant 5-0 Victory Over South Sudan
Uganda’s Women’s Football National Team, the Crested Cranes, bounced back emphatically in the CECAFA Women’s Championship today, securing a resounding 5-0 victory over South Sudan. This dominant performance served as a perfect response after their narrow 0-1 defeat to Burundi in the tournament’s opening match.
Sylvia Kabene was the undisputed star of the show, netting a sensational hat-trick that set the tone for Uganda’s triumph. Shamirah Nalugya and Zainah Namuleme also found the back of the net, contributing to the team’s impressive goal tally.
The Crested Cranes wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Kabene opening the scoring in just the sixth minute. Four minutes later, Nalugya doubled Uganda’s lead, leaving South Sudan reeling. Namuleme further extended Uganda’s advantage in the 16th minute, calmly converting a well-earned penalty kick after being fouled in the box by South Sudan’s Ludia Maika.
Kabene continued her scoring spree, completing her hat-trick in the first half with goals in the 22nd and 34th minutes, sending the Crested Cranes into the break with an unassailable lead. While South Sudan showed some improvement in the second half, the damage was already done, and they were unable to mount any meaningful comeback.
This crucial win breathes new life into Uganda’s CECAFA Women’s Championship campaign, demonstrating the team’s resilience and attacking prowess.
Crested Cranes Starting XI: Lillian Nakiirya (GK), Jolly Kobusinge, Desire Katisi Natooro, Zaina Namuleme, Margaret Kunihira, Jovia Nakagolo, Shamirah Nalugya, Dorcus Lwalisa, Jamilah Nabulime, Sylvia Kabene, Zainah Nandede.