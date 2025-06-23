News
President Museveni Promotes Counter-Terror Chief Ddamulira to Major General
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has promoted Brigadier General Christopher Ddamulira, the Director of Crime Intelligence, to the rank of Major General. The elevation, confirmed on Sunday night through a presidential message from the Commander-in-Chief, recognises Maj Gen Ddamulira’s extensive and distinguished service in intelligence and his pivotal role in safeguarding Uganda’s national security.
“I am grateful to the Commander-in-Chief for elevating me,” Major General Ddamulira remarked to his colleagues shortly after receiving the news of his promotion.
Ddamulira’s promotion comes on the heels of recent, highly successful counter-terrorism operations in Kampala. In recent weeks, security agencies, under the effective coordination of the Uganda Police’s Crime Intelligence Directorate, thwarted planned attacks on places of worship and public gatherings in Munyonyo and Kalerwe. These swift operations led to the neutralisation of operatives and the seizure of explosive devices, preventing potential widespread harm. The intelligence-led response and seamless cooperation between police and military forces have been widely lauded.
Before assuming his role as Director of Crime Intelligence, Maj Gen Ddamulira had a long and impactful career within military intelligence. He notably served in the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and played a crucial role in high-risk operations against the notorious Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) in northern Uganda and across the broader region. His unit’s fieldwork was instrumental in dismantling LRA networks and restoring stability to areas previously destabilised by Joseph Kony’s brutal insurgency.
Beyond his direct security responsibilities, Maj Gen Ddamulira is also recognised for spearheading significant efforts to engage and rehabilitate “ghetto youth,” particularly within Kampala’s informal settlements. Through targeted outreach and collaborative partnerships with community leaders, he has championed programs that encourage young people to embrace government initiatives and reject criminal influences, thereby fostering crucial trust between law enforcement and marginalised communities.
His promotion is widely interpreted as a strong vote of confidence from President Museveni and the military establishment. It arrives at a critical juncture as Uganda navigates complex internal security threats, especially in the lead-up to the 2026 general elections, where effective intelligence and security coordination will remain paramount.