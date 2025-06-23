News
Tragedy Strikes Zzana: Henrob Hospital Mourns Executive Director Dr. John Bosco Spire Kiggundu
The medical community in Uganda is in shock and mourning following the sudden and tragic death of Dr. John Bosco Spire Kiggundu, the Executive Director of Henrob Hospital Zzana. Dr. Kiggundu, a highly esteemed gynaecologist and a driving force in improving healthcare access, passed away on June 22.
In an official statement, Henrob Hospital confirmed Dr. Kiggundu’s passing, describing it as an immense loss to both the institution and the broader healthcare sector. While the official cause of death has not yet been disclosed by authorities, preliminary reports suggest he was attacked by suspected robbers. Investigations into the precise circumstances of his death are ongoing, and the hospital has pledged to provide further updates as they become available.
Dr. Kiggundu was widely recognized for his unwavering commitment to medical excellence, his visionary leadership, and his compassionate service to patients. As Executive Director of Henrob Hospital, he spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing maternal health services and ensuring access to quality medical care for residents in the Zzana area. His dedication had a tangible impact, improving the lives of countless individuals.
News of his passing has sent shockwaves across Uganda, with many taking to social media to express their profound grief and share tributes to his remarkable legacy.
Ronald Agaba, a grateful patient, shared on X (formerly Twitter): “Earlier this year, a severe toothache nearly took my life, but the amazing care at Henrob Hospital-Zzana saved me. My heart goes out to you, Henrob Hospital-Zzana, for your profound loss. Uganda has lost a true hero. May you and his family find strength and comfort during this painful time. May Dr. John Spire Kiggundu rest in eternal peace, with everlasting light shining upon him. 🙏🏿”
Another heartfelt tribute came from Paul Ssendawula, who observed: “This is a terrible loss. He was a truly life-affirming presence in all lives that he touched. Celebrating his joy, courage, intelligence, rigor in everything he did. Heartfelt condolences to family, loved ones, and colleagues. May the Heavenly Host guide his Soul in Perfect Peace.”
The hospital board lauded Dr. Kiggundu’s “unwavering dedication to service and healing,” emphasizing that “his leadership and commitment to the mission of Henrob Hospital will always be remembered and cherished.” His contributions are expected to inspire future generations of healthcare professionals.
Henrob Hospital has released a farewell program for Dr. Kiggundu, inviting the community to pay their respects:
Farewell Program for Dr. John Bosco Spire Kiggundu:
Monday, June 23, 2025
- 1:00 PM: Requiem Mass at Lweza Parish
- 4:00 PM: Mass at Henrob Hospital, Zzana
- Official Vigil: At his home in Bunamwaya Nfufu
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Departure for Masaka
- Vigil at his family home in Kalisizo
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Burial