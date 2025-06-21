News
West Nile Authorities Set to Begin Balaalo Eviction After Sensitisation Drive
Authorities in Uganda’s West Nile region have resolved to begin the eviction of the Balaalo pastoralist community, following a four-day sensitisation campaign scheduled to kick off next Monday. This decision was finalised during a consultative meeting held on Friday, chaired by Taban Data Peter, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Adjumani District.
The meeting, attended by top security officials and representatives of the Balaalo community, follows a presidential directive for an operation codenamed “Peaceful Harmony Eviction.” This directive aims to relocate mobile cattle keepers from the region. RDC Peter Data emphasised that the eviction exercise will be peaceful, systematic, and strictly limited to daytime hours, running from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The entire operation is expected to last approximately 65 days, starting on June 26, 2025.
“A four-day community sensitisation period will precede the eviction to inform and prepare the affected communities and the Balaalo,” Data stated. He urged all parties to “avoid taking the law into their own hands, including theft or destruction of property.”
The eviction will target Balaalo pastoralists grazing on both community and government land, including national forestry reserves. Designated holding sites for livestock have already been identified by sub-county chiefs across the region. All animals that have moved out must exit via the Karuma Bridge and be accompanied by veterinary documentation specifying their point of exit and final destination.
RDC Data also offered reassurance to the Balaalo, stating that land legally purchased by individuals remains secure. He added that government validation teams will soon verify such claims to prevent unlawful evictions.
Senior Superintendent of Police Joseph Mwesige, the Regional Police Commander for North West Nile, called for integrity among security personnel and issued a stern warning against any acts of corruption during the eviction process.
Similarly, UPDF Brigade Commander Nathan Mugisha cautioned against political interference, stressing that the entire operation would be conducted strictly within legal confines. “We call upon all stakeholders to cooperate fully with the security agencies to ensure a peaceful and orderly eviction process,” Mugisha urged. “Let us work together to uphold peace, security, and the rule of law in the region.”
The four-day sensitisation campaign will run from Monday to Friday of next week, with the eviction set to commence the following week. The consultative meeting was reportedly closed to the media and other external parties, and representatives of the Balaalo community largely remained silent throughout the proceedings.
Currently, Balaalo pastoralists are settled across several districts in the West Nile region, including Adjumani, Moyo, Obongi, Yumbe, parts of Terego, Madi Okollo, Pakwach, and Nebbi.