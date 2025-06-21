News
Innovators Assured of Protection and Market Access at National Science Week
The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema, has strongly affirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding and nurturing local innovators, emphasizing their crucial role in Uganda’s economic growth. Her remarks were made during the ongoing National Science Week 2025 at Kololo Independence Grounds, an event aimed at bridging the gap between innovation and the market.
“The President directed us to collaboratively coordinate stakeholders to create a thriving investment climate by protecting investors or any other person who adds value to our country’s economy,” Nakalema stated, underscoring the directive from President Museveni.
The National Science Week 2025, organized by the Secretariat of Science, Technology and Innovation – Office of the President, is running under the theme: “Made in Uganda Innovation to Market.” The event has brought together a diverse group of innovators, scientists, industry leaders, and regulators to showcase and elaborate on the scientific principles behind their creations, demonstrating their transition from concept to commercial viability.
Col. Nakalema stressed that all viable investments, including homegrown innovations, are to be protected rigorously. “It is our work to ensure that what you have already innovated is protected,” she assured the innovators present.
She encouraged innovators to utilize SHIPU and other government agencies, such as the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, to report any instances of wrongdoing or exploitation. Nakalema pledged that authorities would take decisive action to ensure that “such criminals face the long arm of the law.”
In line with President Museveni’s vision, SHIPU, in collaboration with the National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U) and other agencies, has developed the Electronic Investors Protection Portal (EIPP). This online platform is designed to combat challenges like fraud, providing investors with reliable information, inquiry services, verification processes, and feedback mechanisms. “Due to EIPP, Uganda’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has increased by 30 per cent in less than two years,” Nakalema revealed, highlighting the portal’s significant impact.
Col. Nakalema also commended the leadership of the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat for their efforts in promoting science, describing science-led solutions as the “backbone of the country.” She further appealed to the media to play a proactive role in promoting Ugandan innovations by showcasing them globally, urging them to “Talk to us that Uganda is developing and our own are the ones doing so.”
Adding to the optimistic outlook, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero, affirmed Uganda’s rapid progress in science, technology, and innovation. “We have done a lot of science; we now have our technology and are still developing it. We have done a lot of innovations to offer practical solutions to problems,” she stated.
Minister Musenero highlighted the successful translation of innovations into viable business ventures, with many innovators now benefiting financially from their creations. “Several businesses are here, and we are now ready to take our products to the market. We now understand the market, and we are ready to launch our products on the market,” she announced. She particularly noted the development of Ugandan-made medicines that meet international standards, ready for export.
The Minister urged Ugandans to support local products, assuring them of high quality and affordability. “We have a very big supermarket here full of quality products. We are now building a Uganda profile of products that can solve problems,” she said.
Furthermore, Dr. Musenero revealed the science sector’s significant contribution to curbing youth unemployment, having generated over 70,000 jobs for the economy. To ensure continued protection of intellectual property, she advised scientists to register their products with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to secure patent rights.