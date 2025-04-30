2025 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally launched

The 2025 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (POAUR) has been officially launched, serving as the second round of the African Rally Championship (ARC) and the third round of the National Rally Championship (NRC).

Unlike previous years, this edition will take place in Mbarara, Western Uganda, rather than the Central Region.

Kisitu Mayanja Clerk of Course stated that the relocation aims to showcase Uganda’s rich cultural heritage and abundant wildlife.

The Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally traces its roots back to the Great Lakes Rally, which Uganda co-organized with Club Automobile du Burundi in 1997. It later took its current name from Winston Churchill’s famous description of Uganda as the “Pearl of Africa.”

Over the years, the event has consistently stood out as one of the most attractive rounds on the ARC calendar.

During the launch, KCB announced a sponsorship package worth UGX 80 million. Sheila Awori, KCB’s Head of Marketing, emphasized the bank’s pride in supporting both the sport and local communities.

James Akena, Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) President reassured sponsors of transparency, accountability, and a strong return on investment, while also stressing that the safety of everyone involved remains a top priority.

This year’s rally features five special stages, each named to honor individuals and cultural symbols associated with motorsport and the Ankole region:

Charles Muhangi Stage: Spanning 18.11 km (85% closed), this stage honors Charles Muhangi, the only Ugandan to win the African Rally Championship (1999). His family will attend to commemorate his legacy. Kaguta Stage: Covering 23.28 km (100% closed), this stage acknowledges the support given to motorsport by the sons of Kaguta, including Gen. Salim Saleh and Michael Nuwagira (Toyota). Ankole Cow Stage: Measuring 19.28 km (100% closed), this stage is named after the famous Ankole cattle, symbolic of Mbarara’s reputation as the “Land of Milk.” Moses Lumala Stage: At 20.29 km (30% closed), this stage pays tribute to Moses Lumala, a celebrated national champion and an inspiration within Uganda’s motorsport fraternity. Rukaari Stage: The shortest at 6.5 km (100% closed), this stage is named after Hon. Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari, Member of Parliament for Mbarara City North. Hon. Rukaari has generously allocated over 15 acres of land for the construction of a motorsport facility, which will host the rally’s opening stage, a double circuit, and the concluding Shell V-Power stage.

All stages have been meticulously crafted to maximize fan enjoyment while prioritizing safety.

This year, the rally will limit participation to a maximum of 45 entries, ensuring a manageable and competitive event. In addition to Ugandan drivers, leading rally crews from Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania have also expressed interest.

The 2025 POAUR will contribute to points in the FIA African Rally Championship and four other category championships, including the ARC Junior Drivers’ Championship. Local competitors will also earn points towards the National Rally Championship, the Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) Championship, the Clubman Championship, and the three division titles.

Comments

comments