Ngabi Nsamba Retain Airtel BIKA Title in Thrilling Final Showdown
The Muteesa I Stadium in Wankulukuku erupted in jubilation on Saturday as Ngabi Nsamba clan successfully defended their Airtel BIKA Tournament title, defeating a tenacious Ndiga clan 6-5 in a dramatic penalty shootout after regulation time ended in a 2-2 stalemate. The fiercely contested final marked the culmination of the 2025 tournament, celebrated for its blend of cultural heritage and sporting prowess.
The highly anticipated clash between two of Buganda’s footballing powerhouses lived up to its billing, showcasing resilience, pride, and tactical brilliance from both sides. Ngabi Nsamba, who were also last year’s champions, held their nerve in front of thousands of passionate fans to clinch their second consecutive title.
The journey to the final was arduous for both clans. After rigorous eliminations and a group stage that saw 16 clans clustered into four groups for the quarter-finals, Ngabi Nsamba secured their spot by edging past Kkobe on penalties following a goalless draw in their semi-final. Ndiga, too, navigated a tense semi-final, advancing via a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Nsenene.
For their remarkable victory, Ngabi Nsamba walked away with the top prize of Ushs. 9 million. Ndiga, despite their valiant effort, earned Ushs—7 million as first runners-up. In the third-place playoff, Nsenene secured bronze and a cash prize of Ushs. 3 million after defeating Kobe 1-0 in a tightly contested match.
Mr. Ali Balunywa, Sales Director at Airtel Uganda, lauded the champions and reiterated Airtel’s commitment to the tournament. “Congratulations to Ngabi Nsamba for their well-deserved victory,” he stated. “This year’s BIKA Tournament has once again demonstrated the power of sport to unite communities, celebrate culture, and nurture talent. Airtel is proud to be part of this incredible journey and to contribute to Buganda’s rich heritage through sports.”
The Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, who was in attendance, commended the spirit of sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament. He encouraged the youth to participate in sports as a purposeful activity actively. “The BIKA Tournament is more than just football. It is a vessel of our heritage, unity, and discipline,” Owek. Mayiga remarked. “I congratulate Ngabi Nsamba on their victory and applaud all the participating clans for keeping our traditions alive. I urge the youth to take part in sports and steer clear of negative habits such as drug abuse and idleness. They must be intentional about building their future. Together with Airtel Uganda, we celebrate not just a winning team, but a winning culture.”
The Airtel BIKA Tournament, which brought together over 52 clans, has solidified its position as a foundational event that seamlessly blends culture, identity, and community engagement. This year’s edition featured fierce competition, unforgettable moments, and an unmatched display of clan pride.
As the curtains close on the 2025 edition, the BIKA Tournament continues to stand as a powerful symbol of Buganda’s enduring cultural pride and the limitless potential of grassroots talent. While the road to next year’s title has already begun, for now, Ngabi Nsamba proudly reigns supreme.