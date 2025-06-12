Connect with us
The 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Finals Set: Al Ahli Tripoli to face Petro de Luanda in South Africa on June 14

The 2025 BAL Finals are officially set. Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) will face Petro de Luanda (Angola) on Saturday, June 14 at 4 p.m. CAT at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, marking the culmination of the league’s milestone fifth season.

In last night’s first semifinal, Al Ahli Tripoli defeated APR (Rwanda) 84–71. Fabian White Jr. led the way with 23 points and 7 rebounds, while Caleb Agada added 17 points. Al Ahli’s sharp shooting from beyond the arc (41.4%) proved decisive, as APR struggled from three, going just 4-for-18. Nuni Omot led APR with 22 points, while Obadiah Noel, Chasson Randle, and Aliou Diarra each contributed 13 points.

In the second semifinal, the defending champion Petro de Luanda cruised to a 96–74 win over Al Ittihad (Egypt) as they continue their pursuit of back-to-back BAL titles. Kendrick Ray led all scorers with 21 points, while Aboubacar Gakou added 17. Petro shot 40.7% from three and made 85% of their free throws. For Al Ittihad, Lual Acuil scored a team-high 16 points, but the team struggled from deep, hitting 5 of 26 attempts.

Al Ittihad will face APR in the third-place game on Friday, June 13 at 7 p.m. CAT.

