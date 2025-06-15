Sports
Ugandan Runners Kiprop and Chelangat Eye Glory at Stockholm Diamond League
Ugandan long-distance sensations Kenneth Kiprop and Sarah Chelangat are set to ignite the track at the Stockholm Diamond League event this Sunday, both eyeing formidable challenges and personal bests. The duo, currently in Sweden for final preparations, are poised to make their mark on the international stage.
Kenneth Kiprop will contest the men’s 5000 meters, facing a strong field that includes Ethiopian talents Ybeltal Gashahun and Kuma Girma, alongside Kenyan stalwarts Cornelius Kemboi, Alamisisi Andrew Kiptoo Kimeli, and Rop Kiprop. American Hocker Cole will also add to the competitive mix.
Sarah Chelangat, fresh off her 2025 Kip Keino Classic 5000m victory, will compete in the 3000 meters. Her challengers in this event include Kenyans Carolin Nyaga and Ekalale Hellen Lobun, as well as Portugal’s Salome.
Both athletes are under the watchful eyes of their coaches, fine-tuning their strategies and mindsets for the high-stakes competition. Kiprop, who has already achieved a personal best this season, has set an ambitious target for himself. “I believe, with the fastest competitors at the game, I hope to run a sub-13 minutes in 5000 meters,” Kiprop told Uganda Radio Network, expressing his confidence in achieving a time under 13 minutes.
Chelangat, on the other hand, views the Stockholm Diamond League as a crucial stepping stone for her speed endurance. Her ultimate goal is to shine at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships, and this event provides an ideal platform to sharpen her competitive edge.
Moses Kipsiro, Kiprop’s coach, confirmed that their training sessions have been meticulously tailored to ensure Kiprop reaches peak performance for the highly anticipated race. The Ugandan contingent is determined to deliver strong performances and raise their nation’s flag high in Stockholm.