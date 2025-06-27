IGG At What Magnitude of Corruption for you to Intervene?

On many occasions, we have had the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms. Betty Kamya, cry in vain to the public to help her report the Government technocrats who are stealing money and other things from their offices.

Her requests seem to be pure politicking rather than fighting the real problem of corruption because every time one goes to her office at the IPS building along Parliament Avenue, Police officers at the reception make it impossible for one to register the case. They end up frustrating the poor citizens.

Now, we are conducting the renewal of the National Identity with NIRA. Corruption in this exercise is unthinkable: Form one supposed to be received free of charge, costs 20,000 Uganda shillings. In some areas, access to services is determined by your financial capability.

These corruption tendencies are going on, yet we constantly hear Kamya tell the nation that her office is always there to end corruption. This is horrible.

Gloria Ahimbisibwe

Mbarara

