Eddie Mutwe Appears in Masaka Court on Robbery Charges Amid Torture Allegations; Lawyers Denied Initial Access

Drama unfolded at Masaka High Court today as journalists and lawyers representing Edward Ssebuufu, alias Eddie Mutwe, the bodyguard of opposition leader HE Bobi Wine, were initially barred from accessing the premises.

Ssebuufu, who was reportedly abducted in Mukono District a week prior, was brought to court by security operatives.

Magellan Kazibwe, Ssebuufu’s legal representative, expressed his frustration and dismay at the events that transpired. Speaking to the press outside the court, Kazibwe revealed that he was kept waiting outside the High Court gate for nearly 40 minutes. “I had been restrained by a funny Asimwe and his team. They were telling us that they were waiting for instructions from the experience in Kampala to allow the lawyers to go and represent Edward,” he stated.

Kazibwe described the situation as “pathetic and very annoying” until intervention from leaders of the Uganda Law Society allowed him and his colleague to enter the courtroom. Upon gaining access, they found a court session being arranged before a Grade One Magistrate, where Ssebuufu was charged with simple robbery and aggravated robbery. These are the same charges that were previously levelled against Wakabi and Gaddafi, allegedly linked to an incident in Manja village, Lwengo district.

The lawyer further painted a grim picture of Ssebuufu’s condition, stating that his client has been “over-tormented” during his detention. “In the detention, he was tortured every day. He has told my colleague that he was tortured every day five times, and they were beating him using a solid whip, these wires of electricity, they were electrocuting him. They were squeezing him, including his private parts, causing him immense pain,” Kazibwe alleged.

Adding to the concerns about Ssebuufu’s well-being, Kazibwe reported that his client has not received any medical attention, has been denied communication with his relatives, and had his mobile phones and money confiscated. As a result, he has been unable to eat and is in a “very, very appalling and bad health state.”

Following the court appearance, Kazibwe confirmed that they have requested and been granted permission by the magistrate to take Ssebufu to a medical facility. “Right now, we are following up with the prison authorities to take him to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital. But he’s in a very pathetic, healthy state,” he concluded.

