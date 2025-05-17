Politics
Former Envoy Aceng Eyes Kole Woman MP Seat, Vows UPC Loyalty Amidst Deportation Fallout
Joy Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s former High Commissioner to Canada, has officially announced her candidacy for the Kole Woman Member of Parliament seat under the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) banner, setting the stage for a potentially heated political contest. This declaration comes months after her controversial deportation from Canada, where she was declared persona non grata due to unspecified “behavioural concerns.”
Aceng made her intentions clear during a UPC mobilisation event in Kole district on Thursday, where she joined party President Jimmy Akena in rallying support for the party. She emphasised her commitment to strengthening the UPC and reclaiming her former parliamentary seat.
“I am here to serve my people and to reinforce the UPC’s presence in Kole,” Aceng stated, addressing a gathering of party supporters. She vehemently denied allegations of ever defecting to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, despite having served as Uganda’s envoy to Canada under President Yoweri Museveni’s administration for seven years.
“My appointment was a national service, not a political conversion,” she clarified. “My actions in Canada were to defend my country, and I remain a loyal member of the UPC.”
Aceng’s return to active politics sets her on a collision course with two other prominent UPC figures: Joy Atim Ongom, the former Lira District Woman MP, and Janet Auma Okullo, who narrowly missed out on victory in the previous election. The party’s primary elections are expected to be fiercely contested.
UPC President Jimmy Akena, who also addressed the gathering, pledged his support to whoever emerges victorious in the primaries, assuring that the process would be free and fair. “The UPC primaries will be conducted with utmost transparency,” he affirmed. “We will support the chosen candidate wholeheartedly.”
Akena reiterated his belief that the 2026 general elections will mark a watershed moment for Uganda, expressing his ambition to contest for the presidency. He urged UPC leaders to prioritise public service over personal interests, emphasising the need for unity and dedication to the party’s ideals.
“We must work for the people, not for ourselves,” Akena stressed. “Nothing will deter me from my pursuit of the presidency. I am confident that 2026 will be the year of change Uganda has been waiting for.”
Aceng’s return and subsequent candidacy have injected fresh energy into the UPC’s activities in Kole, although her deportation from Canada remains a significant backdrop to her political comeback. The upcoming primaries will be a crucial test of her popularity and political resilience as she seeks to reclaim her place in Ugandan politics.