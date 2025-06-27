Politics
Museveni Pays Shs40 Million for NRM Presidential Flag
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has paid 40 million shillings for an expression of interest in the presidency and as party chairperson, signaling his firm intent to run in the upcoming elections. The development comes as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission makes last-minute adjustments to its schedule to accommodate the President’s formal declaration.
Dr. Tanga Odoi, the chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, confirmed on Thursday that Museveni will officially express his interest at the NRM party headquarters on Saturday. He stated that the President had already deposited the required amount in the bank: 20 million shillings for each of the two positions he seeks.
Initially, the party had scheduled Friday, June 27, for all activities and nominations, but due to the planned visit by the party chairperson, the NRM Electoral Commission has adjusted its schedule. All preparations for Museveni’s appearance are now set to conclude by 2 p.m. today.
Dr. Odoi also announced the commencement of the expression of interest exercise for positions on the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the party’s top decision-making body. He noted that the nomination process for CEC members will close on July 4, 2025, a date which has been specifically extended to allow Museveni to complete his expression of interest.
The NRM Electoral Commission has reported an overwhelming turnout on the first day of CEC nominations, with more than 60 individuals collecting nomination forms.
Meanwhile, nominations for parliamentary flag bearers are ongoing and will run until June 30, 2025. The NRM primary elections are scheduled for July 16, 2025.
Inside the NRM’s Dynamics
The President’s bid has been long anticipated and appears to be receiving strong backing from within the party. In March 2019, during the NRM parliamentary caucus retreat at Kyankwanzi, MPs passed a motion moved by Evelyn Anite, the State Minister for Investments, endorsing Museveni as the sole party candidate for the presidency in the 2021 elections and beyond.
Just days after, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) retreat in Chobe adopted a resolution designating Museveni as the unopposed NRM flag bearer and party chairperson for its 2021 elections and beyond.
CEC Party Chairman contenders are required to pay 20 million shillings, while 1st and 2nd National Vice Chairpersons are required to pay 10 million shillings. National Vice Chairpersons for regions such as Eastern, Northern, Western, Central, Karamoja, and Kampala, along with 5 million shillings and League Chairpersons like NRM Youth League, are required to pay 1 million shillings.
However, the nomination process has not been without its moments of contention. Last week, Julius Tumuhimbise, a 36-year-old man from Bushenyi, caused a stir at the Commission offices, demanding to pick nomination forms to contest for the presidency on the NRM party ticket. He was swiftly turned away by the Commission officials, who informed him the party had not yet opened the process for expression of interest in the presidential position. Tumuhimbise claimed he had every right as a party member to vie for the top seat.