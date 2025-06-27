Politics
Jacqueline Mbabazi Seeks NRM Nomination for Western Uganda Elderly MP Seat, Backed by Former PM Amama Mbabazi
Jacqueline Mbabazi, wife of former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi, has officially sought nomination to contest in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the Elderly Member of Parliament seat representing Western Uganda. Her bid marks a significant step, as she aims to leverage her extensive public service background to champion the rights and welfare of older persons in the region.
Jacqueline Mbabazi brings a wealth of experience to her political aspirations. Her distinguished career in public service includes serving as Commissioner for Customs and Excise Duty at the Uganda Revenue Authority, where she was instrumental in its founding in 1992, rising to the position of Commissioner. She later held the role of Managing Director of Luwero Industries Ltd, a government-owned manufacturing firm. Beyond government roles, she has been the Executive Director of the Association of Microfinance Institutions of Uganda (AMFIU), focusing on financial inclusion and rural development.1 She also chairs the NRM Women’s League.
Her husband, Amama Mbabazi, a formidable figure in Ugandan politics, accompanied her during the nomination process. His political acumen and deep understanding of the country’s political landscape are expected to provide invaluable support to her campaign. Mbabazi previously served as the 9th Prime Minister of Uganda (2011-2014) and has held various other significant ministerial positions, including Attorney General, Minister of Security, and Minister of Defence.2 He was also the Secretary General of the NRM from 2005 to 2015. His extensive career has positioned him as a key contributor to Uganda’s political evolution.
Jacqueline Mbabazi’s motivation to run for the Elderly MP seat stems from a profound concern for the well-being of older persons in Western Uganda. Her proposed agenda focuses on critical areas such as improving healthcare services, including ensuring access to health insurance for the elderly. She also plans to advocate for stronger protection of their property rights and support the establishment of Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs) to facilitate access to government funding and enhance their livelihoods.
The couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, an occasion that drew commendation from President Yoweri Museveni for their enduring family bond and significant contributions to Uganda’s development. This public display of unity and shared history within the NRM further strengthens Jacqueline Mbabazi’s position as she vies for the elderly representative seat.