Politics
IGP Byakagaba Warns Commanders Against Election Interference as Primaries Approach
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Abas Byakagaba, has issued a stern warning to regional, divisional, and district commanders against “reckless operational mistakes” and partisan conduct as political parties begin their primary elections ahead of next year’s general elections.
The directive came during a two-day retreat at the Naguru police headquarters, where IGP Byakagaba summoned all Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) and District Police Commanders (DPCs). During the intensive sessions, commanders were individually tasked with developing comprehensive security plans tailored to the specific needs of party primaries within their respective jurisdictions.
The move by the IGP underscores a heightened awareness of the historical volatility surrounding political party primaries in Uganda, particularly those of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). These internal party contests have a documented history of being chaotic, often resulting in injuries and widespread accusations of security forces being compromised or interfering to favor specific candidates.
Memories of the 2020 primaries remain fresh, when President Yoweri Museveni himself intervened, instructing then-IGP Martin Okoth Ochola to launch CID investigations into alleged misconduct by security personnel. These probes led to the arrest and charging of some police officers in the Bukedi region, while the military was also implicated in interference in areas like Kazo, Kiruhura, and Sembabule. The CID’s political and elections department notably recorded a surge in cases of political violence during these NRM primaries, preceding the more deadly incidents during the November presidential campaigns.
Senior police officers who attended the recent retreat revealed that IGP Byakagaba emphatically cautioned commanders against taking sides with any political party or individual politician, emphasizing that such actions could severely exacerbate existing tensions and fuel widespread chaos.
To ensure strict adherence and accountability, all RPCs and DPCs have reportedly been directed to submit weekly, or even daily, reports to the Office of Operations Services (OPS), headed by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Frank Mwesigwa.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kituuma Rusoke, who heads the Police Public Relations Department, confirmed that the meeting’s primary objective was to deliberate on crucial policing issues, strategic approaches, and existing challenges in maintaining law and order during the electoral cycle.
Adding further weight to the discussions, Justice Simon Byabakama, the chairman of the Electoral Commission, also addressed the assembled police commanders, highlighting the collaborative efforts required to ensure free and fair elections.
The NRM is currently in the process of nominating candidates for its primaries, while the National Unity Platform (NUP) is actively accepting submissions of interest forms for various positions. Other political entities, such as the People’s Platform for Freedom (PFF) and the Democratic Front (DF), are also engaged in inviting members to pick up interest forms for vetting ahead of the 2026 general elections, setting the stage for a busy and potentially challenging political period for Uganda’s security forces.