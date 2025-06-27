Politics
Chaos Erupts at Ssekikubo Rally in Sembabule: One Dead, MP Injured in Shooting
A National Resistance Movement (NRM) campaign launch in Sembabule district tragically turned violent yesterday, resulting in the death of one supporter and injuries, including gunshot wounds, to Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Theodore Ssekikubo.
The fatal incident occurred at Kireega village, Kampala parish, Lwemiyaga sub-county, where MP Ssekikubo had gathered his supporters to officially launch his bid to retain the NRM party flag in the upcoming elections.
The deceased has been identified as Fred Ssembuusi, a resident of Ntyazo village in Lwemiyaga sub-county. He died on the spot after armed personnel reportedly clashed with Ssekikubo and his supporters, who resisted orders to vacate the campaign venue.
According to Joram Tumwesigye, an eyewitness, a group of armed soldiers arrived in a military truck, cordoned off the rally, and immediately instructed the chanting supporters to disperse. “The soldier stopped a few meters from the campaign venue, and when the supporters shouted at them in protest, they advanced towards the venue and ordered everyone to leave immediately. This prompted Ssekikubo and his angry supporters to engage them in an argument before they started shooting,” Tumwesigye narrated, claiming the shooter appeared to be targeting Ssekikubo.
Ssembuusi, who was standing near the MP, was reportedly shot in the chest and collapsed instantly. In the ensuing scuffle, MP Ssekikubo also sustained gun wounds to his palm.
Geoffrey Bwajojo, another supporter present at the rally, recounted that the military truck had initially attempted to intercept their procession at Bugologolo village before they reached the main campaign venue. “When they failed to stop us, they began trailing us until they found us at the rally where they caused scenes,” Bwajojo stated, adding that the soldiers drove away from the scene after the shooting.
MP Ssekikubo has since publicly accused his political rival, retired Brigadier General Emmanuel Rwashande, of orchestrating the raid to intimidate his supporters. Ssekikubo and Rwashande are both vying for the NRM flag for the Lwemiyaga County MP race. Ssekikubo alleges that Rwashande has repeatedly deployed armed security personnel in the area to harass constituents who do not support his candidature.
When contacted for comment, Brigadier General Rwashande declined to address the incident or the allegations levelled against him. Ms. Jane Francis Kagaayi, the Sembabule Resident District Commissioner, acknowledged that a security team has taken over investigations into the incident and promised a detailed report would be released later. She urged all aspirants to encourage their supporters to maintain peace throughout what is expected to be a heated political season.
This incident highlights ongoing concerns about political violence and the involvement of armed personnel in Uganda’s electoral processes, particularly during contentious party primaries.