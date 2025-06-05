Over 1,300 register to hold NRM flag

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is experiencing an impressive wave of interest as hundreds of aspirants continue to pick up nomination forms for various political positions ahead of the 2026 general elections. By the close of day two of the exercise, a total of 1,303 individuals had expressed their intention to carry the NRM flag.

On Wednesday, 508 people collected interest forms, according to Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission. Dr. Odoi described the high turnout as a testament to the party’s enduring appeal and deep-rooted presence at the grassroots level.

Among the notable figures to pick up forms on Wednesday was the 86-year-old Second Deputy Prime Minister, Retired General Moses Ali. The veteran lawyer and politician, who has served as a Member of Parliament for Moyo East since 2011, signalled his intention to remain active in Uganda’s political landscape.

Appearing frail and seated in his official vehicle with dark glasses on, General Moses Ali delegated the task of collecting his nomination forms to a member of his security detail. Prior arrangements seemed to have been made, as he received assistance from NRM officials while remaining in the car before being quietly driven away without addressing the media.

In contrast, other politicians followed the standard procedure, moving through three large tents with several desks to cross-check their details before being issued certified forms.

Among the day’s prominent aspirants was Catherine Achola, who recently defected from the Forum for Democratic Change to the NRM. She is seeking to contest as Woman MP for Pallisa District, explaining that her constituents had expressed willingness to support her only if she joined the ruling party. Achola highlighted teenage pregnancy as one of the most urgent issues affecting her district.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, 81, also reaffirmed his political ambitions by picking forms to seek another term as MP for Buyanja County in Kibaale District. State Minister for Finance Amos Lugolobi also collected forms for Ntenjeru North Constituency, expressing his desire to continue enhancing social service delivery.

Other ministers who collected nomination forms include Henry Musasizi (Rubanda East), Hanifa Kawooya (Ssembabule Woman MP), and Davinia Esther Anyakun (Nakapiripirit Woman MP).

In Lwengo District, Deputy LC5 Chairperson Vincent Birimuye entered the race, aiming to unseat incumbent MP Isaac Ssejoba in Bukoto Midwest. Birimuye criticised Ssejoba for being largely silent in Parliament and failing to represent the voices of his constituents.

Each aspirant paid a participation fee of three million shillings for parliamentary seats and one million shillings for local council positions. All candidates are expected to return their nomination forms, complete with seconders’ endorsements, by June 17, 2025. The nomination exercise continues today, marking day three of the registration process.

Comments

comments