Politics
Vice President Reaffirms Government’s Unwavering Commitment to Cattle Compensation Program, UGX 80 Billion Allocated
The Ugandan government has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to the full implementation of the long-awaited cattle compensation program, with Vice President Rtd. Maj. Jessica Rose Alupo Epel assured affected communities that the initiative remains firmly on track. A significant allocation of UGX 80 billion has already been set aside to facilitate the phased rollout of the program, which aims to address historical losses in the Teso, Lango, and Acholi subregions.
Vice President Alupo emphasised that the compensation will be carried out systematically, urging claimants to disregard any misleading information circulating about the program’s status. She reiterated President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s personal dedication to the initiative, first launched in Soroti City in 2022 and further reinforced during its formal rollout in 2023.
Her assurance comes amidst recent discussions, including the postponement of a key meeting scheduled for Friday, May 30, 2025, at State House Entebbe. This meeting was intended to bring together selected leaders from the three subregions to deliberate on the program’s future direction. Despite this, Vice President Alupo stressed the government’s unwavering resolve.
“The government has no intention of abandoning the compensation plan,” Alupo stated, calling for trust in the established process. Since its launch by President Museveni at Soroti University on March 26, 2022, the program has elicited varied reactions from beneficiaries. However, the Vice President remains confident in its successful execution.
In a letter dated May 22, 2025, addressed to LCV chairpersons and district councillors from the affected regions, the Vice President underscored the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government’s enduring commitment to the economic recovery of all regions impacted by historical conflicts since 1962.
Beyond cattle compensation, Alupo highlighted the government’s broader efforts to improve livelihoods across the country through various initiatives, including the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS), Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), the Parish Development Model (PDM), and EMYOOGA. She cautioned the public against being swayed by false or destabilising information, noting that such misinformation impedes progress.
Meanwhile, Flt. Capt. Dr. George Mike Mukula, NRM Chairperson for the Eastern Region, critically addressed reports of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi offering compensation to residents affected by past livestock-related conflicts. Mukula dismissed Kyagulanyi’s gesture as mere “political opportunism.”
The government remains focused on delivering on its promise to the affected communities, ensuring a systematic and transparent compensation process to foster economic recovery and stability in the Teso, Lango, and Acholi subregions.