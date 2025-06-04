Museveni Cautions Religious Leaders Against Political Meddling at Martyrs’ Day Celebration

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday delivered a stern message to religious leaders, urging them to steer clear of political affairs during the annual Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations at Namugongo. The President’s remarks, delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo, front-lined a day of deep spiritual reflection that drew tens of thousands of pilgrims.

“Our constant advice to Ugandans is never to mix politics with denominational loyalties,” the President’s message read. “Politics is about our welfare on Earth. Denominations and religion are about spirituality on Earth and life after in heaven, which aspect do the religious leaders speak better about?”

The President’s caution followed earlier calls from religious leaders for government transparency and accountability. Archbishop Paul Ssemogere of Kampala had urged government leaders, the opposition, and civil society to “act with consciousness and accountability,” emphasising that “our democracy must heal, not harm. It must unite, not divide.”

Despite the political undertones, the day remained primarily a spiritual pilgrimage. Devotees began gathering at the Namugongo Martyrs’ Shrine early in the morning, their numbers swelling throughout the day. A lengthy procession of priests commenced at 9 AM, lasting approximately 45 minutes, followed at 10 AM by a final procession of over 30 bishops, marking the official start of the mass.

Presiding over the mass, Bishop Christopher Kakooza of Lugazi Diocese delivered a poignant homily, lamenting the decline of faith in contemporary society, a stark contrast to the unwavering faith demonstrated by the Uganda Martyrs.

He implored the faithful to emulate the Martyrs’ steadfastness, stating, “With the faith of a mustard seed, lead your faith as it was. The martyrs gave their lives to Christ. They died for Christ.” Bishop Kakoozas highlighted the transformative power of the Martyrs’ “little faith,” which was turned into great faith to uproot evil and plant holiness. They made this pilgrimage to Namugongo in Jesus’ name, they conquered the world. They are now at peace.”

In a significant announcement, President Museveni affirmed the government’s commitment to the annual celebrations, stating that contributions would be made through the national budget starting next year.

This recognises the day’s national significance and the widespread participation of Ugandans.

The President also highlighted the substantial government investment already made in modernising infrastructure at both the Catholic and Protestant sites in Namugongo, with a pledge to support the Muslim community when they are ready, acknowledging that some Muslim followers were also martyred by Mwanga

