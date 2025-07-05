Politics
Why NRM Disqualified Presidential Aspirant Daudi Ruhinda Maguru, Paving Way for Museveni’s Unopposed Bid
The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has officially disqualified retired UPDF Captain Daudi Ruhinda Maguru from contesting as the party’s presidential flag bearer in the 2026 general elections. The decision, made on Friday evening by the NRM Electoral Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, effectively leaves incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the sole nominee for the party’s top position.
Captain Maguru, who had sought to challenge President Museveni for the NRM ticket, was turned away after failing to present the required documentation, despite having paid the 20 million shilling nomination fee.
Counsel Enoch Barata, the party’s Director of Legal Affairs and head of the verification team, confirmed the disqualification. Barata stated that Maguru lacked a proposer, a seconder, and failed to present any registered NRM or national voter in support of his nomination.
According to Barata, Maguru initially arrived without a national ID or certified academic documents. Although he was granted time to return with the necessary proof, he reappeared just before 5 pm, two hours after the official closure of nominations. While he presented Bachelor’s and Master’s degree documents from Makerere University, he still lacked the crucial nominators, leading to his ultimate disqualification.
Barata commented on the recurring issue of last-minute aspirants, noting that many tend to rely on emotional appeals rather than fulfilling the stringent requirements of a serious electoral process. As a result, President Museveni remains the unchallenged nominee for the NRM presidential flag bearer position, having paid 40 million shillings to secure both the party presidency and the flag bearer slot positions he has held since the party’s inception.
A dissatisfied Maguru has vowed to sue the ruling party for denying him the nomination, questioning why the NRM had seemingly printed only a single nomination form, presumably for President Museveni.
This marks the third instance of an individual being blocked from contesting against President Museveni in the NRM primaries for the upcoming elections. Previously, 36-year-old Julius Tumuhimbise from Bushenyi and 30-year-old Briton Kiwanuka from Jinja were also denied nomination forms despite having paid their respective fees.
The NRM has a history of “ring-fencing” its top seats for President Museveni. In March 2019, Members of Parliament endorsed him as the sole party candidate during a retreat in Kyankwanzi, a decision later upheld by the Central Executive Committee (CEC) during a retreat in Chobe.
Captain Maguru is no stranger to these electoral battles within the NRM. He first challenged Museveni’s unopposed leadership in 2010.5 His persistent efforts have included an arrest in 2014 for trespassing at the National Leadership Institute and unsuccessful bids for nomination in both the 2016 and 2020 election cycles. His latest disqualification underscores the consistent challenges faced by aspirants seeking to contest against the long-serving party chairman and presidential candidate.