Experts Stress The Role of Local Communities For Biodiversity Protection

WWF Uganda has underscored the critical role of local communities in ecosystem conservation, advocating for the integration of indigenous knowledge, grassroots efforts, and supportive policies for lasting biodiversity protection.

As Uganda observes the International Day for Biological Diversity, WWF urges collective action from individuals, institutions, and policymakers to restore nature through effective strategies. Conservationists say the calls and efforts come in an era of accelerating environmental change when a renewed commitment to biodiversity conservation is crucial.

Phillip Kihumuro, Forest Restoration and Carbon Absorption Project Manager, stresses that WWF Uganda is proud to be part of the stakeholders that are focused on addressing the challenges related to biodiversity loss on the global and regional scale.

According to the Living Planet Report WWF’s flagship publication, records a 73% decline in wildlife populations since 1970, which is a further justification for all stakeholders to take urgent collective action to address the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

It is for this reason that the fund is encouraging public involvement in Forest Landscape Restoration, especially in the Bugoma-Kagombe Landscape. In partnership with the National Forestry Authority, WWF is restoring the degraded Kagombe Central Forest Reserve.

A statement issued by WWF Uganda links climate change to biodiversity loss and calls for unified action aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework. Kihumuro said that the WWF is also conducting a baseline biodiversity and biomass assessment in the Bugoma-Kagombe Landscape to inform conservation efforts.

Understanding what biodiversity exists in our landscapes is a critical first step toward protecting it. Through this inventory, we are generating scientific evidence to guide targeted conservation actions and ensure that Uganda’s natural heritage continues to benefit people, wildlife, and the planet,” said Phillip Kihumuro, Forest Restoration and Carbon Absorption Project Manager, WWF Uganda.

